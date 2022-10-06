Coastal erosion is a national problem – Sen Degi

….says it will deplete oil revenue

By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Bayelsa East, Degi-Eremienyo, Biobarakuma raised the alarm that coastal erosion, if not quickly put under control can adversely affect the revenue the country earns from oil.

He stated this Tuesday when he moved a motion on “urgent need to reclaim and protect Shorelines at Anyama, Twon-Brass, Odioama and Sangana Communities devastated by coastal erosion in Bayelsa East Senatorial District of Bayelsa State.

Senator Biobarakuma noted that “coastal erosion has been a menace that is causing devastating effects and daily threatens the very existence of coastal communities in Bayelsa State;

He was worried that the issue of coastal erosion has not been adequately addressed by successive administrations both at the Federal and State levels from our Nations independence till date;

“Several communities in Bayelsa East Senatorial District had been washed away due to neglect and lack of attention to deal with the devastation of coastal erosion”.

The Senator was concerned that “Anyama, Twon-Brass, Odioama and Sangana communities in Brass and Ogbia Local Government Areas in Bayelsa East Senatorial] District had experienced coastal erosion to the extent of their shorelines receding from 100 to 300 meters into the communities over the years.

“The menace has currently created serious ecological disaster and untold social and economic hardship to people of the aforementioned communities as their homes, farmlands, economic trees, vital Government establishments such as Roads, Schools, Churches, SME – cottage industries and other critical infrastructures are been washed away.

“In some cases even crude oil and gas facilities especially pipelines along communities’ shorelines are not spared from coastal erosion thereby constituting great danger to the host communities”, he said.

Senator Biobarakuma said unlike gully erosion that affects the community where it occurs, coastal erosion affects oil pipelines, thereby affecting the entire country through decline in revenue.

Accordingly the Senate resolves to “urge the Federal Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Niger Delta; Ecological Funds Office; and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently evaluate the extent of damage; initiate and execute shoreline Reclamation and Protection Projects at Anyama, Odioama, Twon-Brass and Sangana communities in Bayelsa East Senatorial District; and i

In addition, the upper chamber urged NEMA to provide some relief materials to Anyama, Odioama, Twon-Brass and Sangan4 communities in Bayelsa State.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

