COAS vows to take personnel training to next level

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to take training of officers and soldiers to higher levels of competence to promote professionalism in the service.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Oluyede gave the assurance while addressing officers and soldiers during an operational visit to the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The COAS said that improved training was required at such a crucial time in Nigeria’s national security to positively resource and reinvigorate military operations and other security activities with competent personnel who will professionally execute their assigned tasks.

He reiterated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for training activities to thrive. He also guaranteed his readiness to provide the necessary support to enhance troops’ performance.

Oluyede however charged the personnel to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties, while reiterating his commitment to improve personnel welfare and well-being.

Briefing the COAS, the Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi, said the institution had recently celebrated its centenary anniversary of producing requisite manpower for the Nigerian army.

Abdullahi expressed appreciation on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the institution to the COAS for his unflinching s (NAN)