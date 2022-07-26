COAS visits Operation Hadin Kai, commissions projects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has concluded a two-day operational assessment visit to Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Maiduguri, where he conducted evaluation of operational strategies and troops’ proficiency in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East theater.

The COAS, who was briefed on arrival by the Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Christopher Musa on the ongoing simultaneous Operations (Op DESERT SANITY and Op LAKE SANITY), noted that it was crucial to regularly review troops’ counter terrorism efforts in order to sustain the operational gains so far made and reinvigorate the operations.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to him, during the visit, Gen Yahaya commissioned newly constructed block of 36 flats, to mitigate the challenge of acute accommodation shortage experienced by soldiers in Maimalari Barracks.

He also commissioned newly built 7 Division Garrison Regimental Sergeant Major’s residence and later embarked on an inspection of Women and Child Care Centre under construction at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, as well as the Theatre Command Training School.

An ultra modern Operations briefing and conference Hall was equally inaugurated by the COAS. While commissioning the projects, the Army Chief emphasised, that the Nigerian Army under his leadership will continue to place high premium on the welfare of troops and the provision of necessary logistics to effectively deal with security challenges.

The COAS and his team later witnessed a Fire Power Demonstration at the 7 Division shooting Range, to test fire some newly acquired platforms, as well as those refurbished within the theatre.

In his remarks during the briefing, the Theatre Commander expressed appreciation to the COAS for his commitment to delivering on his pledge to ensure troops are provided with requisite combat equipment and logistics to effectively conduct their operations.

He averred that the COAS’ visit to the North East theatre is a morale booster to the troops and assured that they will continue to give their best as they strive to bring an end to insurgency in the North East.

The COAS was accompanied during the visit by the Chief of Logistics Maj Gen Omotomilola Akintade, the Chief of Operations Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, Chief of Accounts and Budget Maj Gen Adekunle Adesope, the Provost Marshal (Army), Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba and the Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Ibrahim Salisu.

