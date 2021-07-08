COAS visits AFCSC department of Land Warfare

Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has visited the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Department of Land Warfare (DLW) as part of his ongoing visit to the college for the graduation ceremony of 43 Senior Course of the prestigious military institution.

This was made known a statement the Director, Army Relations, Brig – Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday.

While inspecting the fully digitalized ultra-model facility and other ongoing construction work at the wing, the COAS emphasised the need to infuse jointness all exercises of the institution.

He noted that whatever success has been so far made military operations against insurgency, banditry and other sundry crimes the country, is as a result of jointness of the services synergy with other agencies.

