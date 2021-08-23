COAS visits 2 Division, tasks officers on professionalism

 The Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has tasked officers and soldiers the 2 Division Army to be loyal and professional in the discharge their constitutional roles.

Yahaya gave the advice during his official visit to the headquarters the division on Monday in Ibadan.

The COAS said that Army being a well-trained and experienced profession with over 185 years existence, must continue to things in tandem with the the profession.

He appreciated the officers and soldiers on their activities tackling insecurity in the country and urged them to more for the peace and security the country.

Yahaya said that his visit to the troops was to interact with them and have first hand information on happenings on the ground and them.

The COAS said that the Army would continued to work in synergy with services and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in the country.

Yahaya further promised to improve on the welfare officers and soldiers and as well, construct more accommodation and improved on the ones for optimum performance of the officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS donated a Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergent Major (RSM) of the division and inaugurated  the Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru Indoor Badminton Court.

Yahaya also paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Gov. Seyi Making of Oyo State.(NAN)

