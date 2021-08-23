COAS visits 2 Division, tasks officers on professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has tasked officers and soldiers of the 2 Division Nigerian Army to be loyal and professional in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

Yahaya gave the advice during his official visit to the headquarters of the division on Monday in Ibadan.

The COAS said that Nigerian Army being a well-trained and experienced profession with over 185 years of existence, must continue to do things in tandem with the teaching of the profession.

He appreciated the officers and soldiers on their activities at tackling insecurity in the country and urged them to do more for the peace and security of the country.

Yahaya said that his visit to the troops was to interact with them and have first hand information on happenings on the ground and address them.

The COAS said that the Nigerian Army would continued to work in synergy with other services and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges in the country.

Yahaya further promised to improve on the welfare of officers and soldiers and as well, construct more accommodation and improved on the existing ones for optimum performance of the officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS donated a Toyota Hilux to the Regimental Sergent Major (RSM) unit of the division and inaugurated the Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru Indoor Badminton Court.

Yahaya also paid a courtesy visit on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Gov. Seyi Making of Oyo State.(NAN)

