COAS urges troops to leverage indigenous technology in enhancing military readiness

…As Akeredolu declares COSAT 2023 open

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared open, the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training Week, tagged COSAT 2023, Tuesday at the International Conference Centre Agbaka in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Declaring the weeklong event open, the Governor represented by the state’s Acting Governor Chief Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa noted that Nigeria cannot be indifferent in embracing global modernization of militaries to enhance the capability of the Nigerian Army and sister services in combating contemporary security challenges experienced in the country.

He lauded the Nigerian Army (NA) for its unwavering resilience in ensuring security across the nation and providing support to civil authority through Internal Security Operations to enable peaceful atmosphere for socio economic development.

He called for national support for the NA to enhance delivery on its constitutional mandate.

Addressing participants at the training week, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja noted that the COSAT 2023, themed: ‘‘Leveraging Local and Indigenous Technology to Produce Innovative Solutions for Combat Support Arms to Enhance Nigerian Army Operations in a Joint Environment” is in consonance with his command philosophy to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

He added, that the COSAT 2023 is critical to building local indigenous capacities in support of NA manouvre formations and units in their various operational engagements.

The Army Chief urged the participants to leverage indigenous technology to unlock innovative solutions that will enhance military readiness in defence of the country.

Expressing appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and considerable interest in NA’s readiness and welfare of its personnel and their families, the COAS pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the NA to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Commander Corps of Artillery, whose Corps hosted the COSAT 2023, Maj Gen Markus Kangye, in his welcome address pointed out, that the week long training will feature lecture presentations and brainstorming sessions to build capacity through indigenous technology.

The COAS also seized the opportunity to pay courtesy calls on the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Chief Lucky Orimisan Aiyeda tiwa and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, where he solicited the support and cooperation of the Government, traditional institution and the good people of Ondo state for the NA in its efforts in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities in Ondo State, the South West and the entire nation.

Among several dignitaries who graced the COSAT 2023 opening ceremony with their esteemed presence, were His Imperial Majesty Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II Deji of Akure, the Secretary to Ondo State Government Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff Ondo State Government, Joel Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Robert Sinjen, other Principal Officers from the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding and retired senior officers.

