COAS urges media practitioners on responsible, balanced reporting

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has urged media practitioners in the South-East on responsible and balanced reporting on operations and activities of the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede made the call in Enugu on Thursday in an address at the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Quarterly Media Chat for the Fourth Quarter of 2024, with the theme: “Military and Media Relationship: A Panacea for Enhanced National Security and Development”.

The COAS, represented by Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, emphasised the need to strengthen collaboration and create opportunities for open dialogue between the Nigerian Army and the media.

According to him, such open dialogues are essential requirements for a robust and mutually beneficial relationship.

He said that establishing regular communication channels would enable transparent reporting on military operations, timely dissemination of information, and help counter misinformation effectively.

“I urge media practitioners to prioritise accuracy and fairness in reporting on Nigerian Army activities and balancing the public’s right to information with national security considerations.

“It is also crucial to avoid spreading misinformation or content that could jeopardise national unity and security. Through collaboration, we can enhance, public understanding, build trust and contribute to the greater good of our nation.

“This partnership should extend beyond conflict reporting to include national development and community engagement.

“By highlighting initiatives that improve the lives of citizens, we can promote a united front against violent armed groups and distractions from nation-building,” he said.

The COAS revealed that Nigerian Army had been intensifying operations across various regions to address the complex security challenges the nation was facing.

“I am pleased to report significant successes, including the neutralisation of terrorists, the rescue of abducted citizens and restoring socio-economic activities in affected communities.

“As we continue these operations, I call on all Nigerians to support the Army and urge the media to maintain responsible and balanced reporting.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the media, essential for safeguarding our territorial integrity and advancing national development,” he said.

Speaking, the Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation, Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, appreciated the COAS and the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, for supporting and funding the media chat to build a robust understand between the Nigerian Army and media.

Ugbo also thanked the media practitioners and executives for taking out time to relate with the Nigerian Army and proffering solutions to localised security challenges.

The Special Guest of Honour to the event, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Newspaper, Mr Toke Ibru, noted that the media chat and its theme were apt to create accessibility of the public, especially media, to get correct information and drive away misinformation.

“The event will also enable the Nigerian Army understand how the media functions, including its challenges and pressures; and through this means better the relationship,” Ibru said.

Retired Maj,-Gen. Godwin Umelo, in a lecture titled: “Enhancing National Security through Whole of Society Approach: Effective Information Management in Perspective”, said that the people must get involved in the security of their neighbourhoods and communities.

“Security is everybody’s business in the society and we needed to give security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army, all the support in terms of actionable information to respond to security threats on time,” Umelo said. (NAN)