COAS urges AFCSC students to imbibe professionalism

…To enhance ongoing operations against

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has charged students of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji to imbibe professionalism in order to improve the performance of the Nigerian Army in ongoing operations against contemporary security challenges in the nation.

The COAS gave the charge while delivering a lecture on his “Vision for the Nigerian Army”, to students of Senior Course 45 of the College today Friday 2 September 2022, in an effort to inspire them to key into it.

While highlighting the pillars of his command to include professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation with other security agencies and stakeholders, the COAS clarified that these pillars drive his vision “to have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment” in a deliberate and conscious effort to achieve the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army. Lt Gen Yahaya reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his watch to deal decisively with security challenges of the nation.

Speaking during the lecture, the Commandant of the College Air Vice Marshall Oluwarotimi Tuwase urged the Army participants to key into the vision of the COAS during and after their course with a view to effectively tackle security challenges bedeviling the nation.

In another development, the COAS has commissioned the Jaji Military Cantonment Physiotherapy Centre to boost health management of soldiers and their families. While inaugurating the ultra modern Physiotherapy Center, Gen Yahaya expressed optimism that the centre would be put to purposeful use and well maintained.

While still in Jaji Military Cantonment, the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) Maj Gen Monday Ali conducted the COAS on an inspection of ongoing projects, including the Reconnaisance and Airborne Training Wings, amongst others, in the institution.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

