COAS to troops in Northeast: ‘Remain dogged, unrelenting’

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops in the ongoing counter terrorism and insurgency Operations in North East to remain dogged and unrelenting in the critical stage of ongoing operations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to Brig-Gen Nwachukwu, the COAS

gave the charge at Headquarters Joint Task Force(JTF) North East (NE) Operation Hadin Kai(OPHK), Maiduguri on Sunday, 1 May 2022.

The COAS, who was on routine operational visit to the JTF OPHK to assess the level of successes recorded thus far, called on troops to be more decisive in routing the criminal elements from their enclaves.

Gen Yahaya arrived the theatre of operations in company of some principal staff officers, where he was given an update on the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY and Operation LAKE SANITY.

He expressed satisfaction with the successes so far, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive during the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.

General Yahaya enjoined troops to continue to decimate the insurgents, and deny them freedom of action. This he said, will provide a safe environment and opportunity for other elements of national power to play their statutory roles in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the theatre.

The COAS was conducted round on inspection of some combat equipment recently revamped using the Nigerian Army Electrical Mechanical Engineers Corps repair capability.

