COAS to interact with commanders on operations, administration

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya is set to interact with principal staff officers, commanding officers and field commanders at the COAS Third Quarter Conference 2022.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said the conference was scheduled to hold from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16 in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the conference would provide a platform for the Nigerian Army to appraise its performance in the third quarter and consolidate on its gains.

He said the interaction was part of an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing army operations and administration.

“Additionally, the conference will retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements of the Nigerian Army with a view to effectively projecting into the future.

“Expectedly, the COAS, who is the conference convener, will declare it open on Sept. 13 followed by a review of synopsis of major decisions taken at the Second Quarter Conference.

“It will also feature briefs and updates on ongoing army operations and training activities, amongst others.

“The COAS wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the resolve and commitment of the Nigerian Army to continue to discharge its duties professionally and proficiently, within its constitutional mandate,” he said. (NAN

