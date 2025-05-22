COAS tasks top ranks on practical solutions in tackling insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday tasked top ranking army personnel to develop practical solutions that would strengthens the service effectiveness



Hamza Suleiman

Oluyede gave task to teeming general who converged at the Command Guest House in Maiduguri to brainstorm at the first COAS Bi Annual conference.

“During the deliberation on topi

cal issues, our goal will be to identify areas for improvement and develop practical solutions that will strengthen our effectiveness in safeguarding the nation’s peace and security,” COAS said.

Oluyede stressed the need for the Nigerian Army to commit itself toward aligning its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with the dynamic nature of the operating environment.

“It is evident that the terrorists have adopted new strategies that are aimed at shaping the battles space in their favour.

“We have recorded a number of incidents where our brave warriors have paid the supreme sacrifice in their performance of their legitimate duty.

“The loss of these brave men is deeply regrettable and serves as a painful reminder of the depth of sacrifice that the officers and men of the Nigerian Army continue to make in the defence of our great nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Oluyede said that the Nigerian Army as an institution must not allow these setbacks to dampen its spirit or diminish its collective resolve to stamp out that which seeks to ridicule the sanctity of the Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“As the Nigerian Army continues to prioritise its efforts for the best possible results, the ability to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy. the Nigerian Air Force, other security agencies and institutions at the federal and state government levels, have aided us in fulfilling our mandate.

“It is pertinent to state that the Nigerian Army has been encouraged by the commitment and support of the political leadership,” COAS said.

Oluyede, however, said that the Nigerian Army would continue to appreciate the collective efforts of both states and federal government, assuring that the victory against the "nameless and faceless reprobates is absolute."The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that COAS also unveiled five brand new armoured vehicles as part of his strategy to enhance the operational capabilites of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai North East.