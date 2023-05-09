COAS tasks soldiers on professional use of social media

By Polycarp Auta

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has advised soldiers against the use of social media to jeopardise internal security operations in the country.

The COAS said though social media use is shaping the planning, conducts and outcomes of military operations across the globe, the soldiers must use it professionally.

Yahaya made the remarks during the first 2023 Regimental Sergeant Major (RSMs) Convention on Monday in Jos.

The convention has the theme ‘The Roles of Regimental Sergeant Majors in Upholding the Tenets of Professionalism in the Social Media Era’.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey, the Director of Administration, Research and Development Bureau, Defence Headquarters.

”This convention and the choice of its theme could not have been addressed at any other time than now when social media use is shaping the planning, conducts and outcomes of military operations across the globe.

”Maintaining a social media presence, be it WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, twitter, is typical of today’s soldiers. It is therefore important for them to abide by the rules on the use of social media in mind.

”Let me reiterate at this juncture that as RSMs, it is your responsibility to ensure that the cherished traditions, customs and ethics of Nigerian army are continuously upheld.

“These are huge responsibilities that must be taken seriously.” he added.

Yahaya therefore tasked the RSMs to be up-to-date on their responsibilities, following the increasing involvement of troops in social media and its attendants consequences on internally security, counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

The COAS thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Nigerian army, and pledged that they would continue to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalami Ibrahim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Jos, thanked the COAS for the choice of his Cantonment as venue of the convention.

He said that the convention was designed to improve the level of discipline and professionalism in the army, adding that loyalty and obedience are key to any successful military operation. (NAN)