COAS tasks senior commanders, leaders on innovation, being catalyst for change

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has tasked senior commanders and leaders on innovative ideas and to serve as catalyst for change within the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja gave the charge while declaring open the 2024 First Senior Command and Leadership Seminar held at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu, on Tuesday.

The five-day seminar with the theme: “Enhancing Operational Level Command and Leadership within a Joint Environment“, will hold from March 4 to March 8.

The COAS, represented by the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, said that senior commanders and leaders must endeavour to lead by positive examples in their formations and establishments.

The army boss noted that the seminar was designed to equip senior commanders and senior military leaders with requisite skills and competence to better preserve and protect the cherished image of the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja said that programme would provide opportunities to drive home his Command Philosophy, draw lessons and share experiences as well as sensitise field commanders on the need to uphold human right principles in their various commands.

He said that the Nigerian Army was facing a highly complex security environment, stressing “even as modern warfare is no longer fought on the battlefield alone.

“The hybrid nature of conflicts; information and cyber warfare, increasing use of drones and robotics; and other skill-based assets have brought a paradigm shift to the battlefield.

“We must all get abreast with the changes as we collectively focus on developing capabilities to deal with these emerging security issues and build a formidable future Force.”

The COAS appreciated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for providing the visionary leadership and support to the Nigerian Army programmes and projects.

He thanked the facilitators and retired senior officers present as resource persons at the seminar.

Equally, Lagbaja urged the participants to take advantage of the seminar to acquire knowledge that would serve them in their operational duties.

In a welcome address, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, said that the theme of the seminar was apt considering the security challenges facing the country.

Dada also commended the COAS for his visionary leadership and support to the Division and its various formations and establishments.

“We appreciate the COAS for providing the needed financial support and logistics for hosting this seminar and other numerous support to the Division,” he said.

The participants at the seminar were drawn from Nigerian Army formations, establishments, schools and units within the South-East, South-South and South-West geo-political zone of the country. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike