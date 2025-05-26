COAS tasks RSMs on discipline, professionalism in tackling insecurity 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the Regiment Sergeant Majors (RSMs) to be disciplined and professional in tackling the rising security

By Polycarp Auta

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the Regiment Sergeant Majors (RSMs) to be disciplined and professional in tackling the rising security challenges in the country.

Oluyede made the call at the opening of the First RSMs Convention for 2025, on Monday in Jos.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Hilary Nzan, the Commander 4 Special Force, Doma, Nasarawa State.

Oluyede described the convention as apt, owing to the critical role RSMs play in the Nigerian army’s formations and units.

He explained that the convention was designed to further build the leadership competence of the RSMs in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

“The significance of this convention cannot be overemphasised owing to the critical role that RSMs play in all Nigerian army activities.

“The conference aimed at instilling the culture of discipline and accountability within the service, hence the theme is apt.

“RSMs are the custodians of our barracks culture; the standard bearers of discipline.

“Your leadership has a direct impact on our operations, hence the need for you to exemplify discipline and professionalism at all times.

“This convention therefore is designed to deepen your leadership competence and renew your commitment to the Nigerian army.

“So, I urge you all to be up to date in our activities on internal security, counter terrorism and insurgency in all theatres within the country,” the COAS said.

Oluyede also tasked the RSMs to uphold the culture and tradition of the Nigerian army at all times.

He added that such a move would enable them to tackle all emerging security challenges in the country.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, the Chief of Administration, Nigerian army, said that the convention was an annual event.

Fejokwu explained that the participants were drawn from all army formations and units across the nation.

He added that the event had afforded RSMs and other senior military officers the opportunity to interact on critical issues bothering on the current security challenges in the country.

He further said that the convention underscored the need for collaboration, cooperation and shared experiences toward bettering its operations in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention had the theme “Cultivating Exemplary Professional Leadership for Improved Motivation and Operational Effectiveness in the Nigerian Army”. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)