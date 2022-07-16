COAS tasks promoted officers to be more professional

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya on Friday charged the newly promoted officers of the Nigerian Army to continue to be more professional in the course of discharging their duties.

Yahya, represented by Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, the Commander of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, made the appeal while decorating some of the officers in Damaturu.

He urged them to remain apolitical and continue to discharge their duties professionally in the defence of the country and its constitution.

He further commended the officers and soldiers for their gallantry and urged them to keep up the good works, ensure synergy with other services security agencies and all stakeholders.

One of the decorated officers was Anyawu Kennedy, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Yobe State.

Kennedy, who was promoted from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, had expressed happiness and pledged to justify the promotion by protecting the territory and integrity of the country. (NAN)

