COAS tasks officers on exemplary leadership, management capabilities

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Maj-Gen Farouk Yahaya, on Friday urged Warrant Officers to lead by example in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Yahaya threw the challenge at the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna, during the graduation ceremony of Warrant Officers of course 37.

Represented by Maj-Gen Kabir Mukthar, the COAS said the Warrant oOdficers’ Academy was established to rejuvenate the senior non-commissioned officers’ cadre of the Nigerian Army, which was observed to be lagging behind in professional standards.

Yahaya urged them to be innovative in tackling and resolving security challenges currently confronting the nation.

He also urged them to employ the professional skills they acquired during their course, noting the training had equipped them to bridge the knowledge and leadership gaps between officers and soldiers.

“All hands must continue to be on deck in preserving and sustaining the cohesion of the Nigerian army as we take steps to provide required security for our dear nation,” Yahaya said.

Earlier, the commandant of the Warrant Officers Academy, Brig-Gen Samson Abai, had said the course began in February,

comprising 70 Warrant Officers from various corps of the Nigerian Army.

He explained that the course was a 22-week programme, accompanied by intense field training and a measure of academic activities, designed to build the capacity of the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO’s).

“The course is aimed at developing the leadership and management skills of the SNCOs to equip them to efficiently interpret and communicate command decisions down the chain of command.

“This in essence will bridge existing gaps between officers’ and the soldiers’ cadre,” he said.

Abai stated the academy’s commitment to continue to improve on the instructional curricular, facilities and environment to ensure that training offered was mission -oriented and beneficial.

He urged them to be courageous, honest, disciplined and loyal to their superiors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Warrant Officers comprise of 42 from the Infantry Corps, seven from Armour, three from Artillery, one from Engineers and four from Signals.

The Ordinance, Military Police, Intelligence, Band and Public Relations units had one participant each.(NAN)

