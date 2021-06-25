COAS tasks officers on exemplary leadership, management capabilities

June 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



The of Army Staff (COAS) Maj-Gen Farouk Yahaya, on Friday urged Warrant Officers to  lead by example in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Yahaya  threw the challenge  at the Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna, the graduation ceremony of Warrant Officers of course 37.

Represented by Maj-Gen Kabir Mukthar, the COAS said the Warrant oOdficers’ Academy was established to rejuvenate the senior non-commissioned officers’ cadre of the Nigerian Army, which was observed to be lagging behind in professional .

Yahaya urged them to be innovative in tackling and resolving challenges currently confronting the nation.

He also urged them to employ the professional skills they acquired their course, noting the training had equipped them to bridge the and leadership gaps between officers and soldiers.

“All hands continue to be on deck in preserving and sustaining the cohesion of the Nigerian army as we take steps to provide  required our dear nation,” Yahaya said.

Earlier, the commandant of the Warrant Officers Academy, Brig-Gen Samson Abai, had said the course began in February,
comprising  70 Warrant Officers from various corps of the Nigerian Army.

He explained that the course was a 22-week programme,  accompanied by intense field training and a measure of academic activities,  designed to build the capacity of the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO’s).

“The course is aimed at the leadership and management skills of the SNCOs  to equip them to efficiently interpret and communicate command decisions down the chain of command.

“This in essence will bridge  existing gaps between officers’ and the soldiers’ cadre,” he said.

Abai stated the academy’s commitment to continue to improve instructional curricular, facilities and to ensure that training offered was  mission -oriented and beneficial.

He urged them to be courageous, honest, disciplined and loyal to their superiors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Warrant Officers comprise of 42 from the Infantry Corps, seven from Armour, three from Artillery, one from Engineers and four from Signals.

The Ordinance, Military Police, Intelligence, Band and Public Relations units had one each.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,