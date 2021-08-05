COAS tasks middle cadre officers on competence, good conduct

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged candidates of the 2021 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) to uphold the standard and promote competence, diligence and good conduct.



Yahaya made the call while addressing 257 Mid-level cadre officers of the Nigerian Army between the ranks of Major and Captain on Wednesdays in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The COAS said the exams would not only qualify the candidates for senior staff course, but would also have a long term effect on their career.



He urged them to effectively utilise the opportunity, adding that army would always place premium on competence, character and good conduct in its career progression examinations, such as the SSCQE.



He commended the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, and officers of the corps for hosting another successful SSCQE in Jaji.

The Examination President and the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, assured COAS that the 2021 examination would bring out the best from the officers.



Olabanji said that examination had been carefully prepared to depict real time scenarios in the country.



He disclosed that the questions were domesticated, putting into consideration, the contemporary security challenges experienced in some parts of the country.

According to him, the effort is to ensure that this crop of officers are better than they were, before writing the qualifying exams. (NAN)

