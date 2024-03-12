COAS tasks commanding officers on operational excellence, teamwork

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.- Gen. Taoreeq Labgaja, on Tuesday charged commanding officers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the spirit of teamwork and ensure discipline in operational excellence.

Lagbaja, represented by Chief of Training of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Sani Muhammad, gave the charge when he declared open the First Commanding Officers’ Workshop 2024 in Sokoto.

The theme of the five- day workshop is : ”Enhancing Tactical Level Command and Leadership within a Joint Environment.”

He enjoined officers to ensure discipline, professionalism and right decisions in their respective formations and operational fields at all times.

”The workshop was organised for officers to cross fertilise ideas, share experiences and to enhance capabilities for sharpen and refine skills for successes.

“These are the hallmarks of the Nigerian Army and let these guide your actions on the field,” he said.

Participants, he said, comprise of administration and operational commanding officers’ who are expected to brainstorm to fine-tune the way of facing contemporary challenges.

In his address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj.- Gen. Godwin Mutkut, reiterated that training was a never-ending process and commended COAS for the dedicated efforts.

Mutkut described the theme of the workshop as apt and in line with COAS vision of ensuring professionalism and excellent operation positions in the Nigerian Army.

” I urge the participants to continue to build on the knowledge, best instructions for successful operations and commands,” Mutkut said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a series of lectures were lined up on different topics to be delivered by Army Officers as resource persons.

The topics comprised tactical command and leadership, roles of commanding officers’ and effective maintenance and innovation as panacea to operational success among others. (NAN) (

By Habibu Harisu