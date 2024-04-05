COAS tasks commanders on army’s transformational drive

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has tasked commanders at all levels to vigorously pursue the Nigerian Army’s transformational drive to effectively execute its constitutional responsibilities.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Friday, said that Lagbaja made the call at the COAS Ramadan Iftar (Breaking of Fast) 2024 in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the COAS Ramadan Iftar, was an annual event, organised by the Department of Army Administration to celebrate with Muslim faithful in the army during the holy month of Ramadan.

In his remarks, the COAS said the Iftar provided him the opportunity to socialise with senior officers and senior Non-Commissioned Officers as well as insightful platform to directly listen to personnel’s pressing challenges and concerns.

He appreciated the personnel for their prayers for the Nigerian army, the armed forces and the nation in general and urged them to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan.

Lagbaja said the leadership of the army would diligently sustain its drive of transforming the Army into a welltrained, equipped and highly motivated force with the ultimate objective of eradicating contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He added that this would be in collaboration with sister services and security agencies.

According to him, personnel must have been witnessing infrastructural developments within their living quarters and working environment.

He advised those yet to benefit from the ongoing positive developments to be patient, as it would definitely get to them.

The COAS urged the personnel to remember in their supplications, the troops in the front lines, their families and leadership of the country and the army, as the Ramadan draws close to its end.

The event was by senior officers, Regimental Sergeant Majors and other senior Non-commissioned Officers of the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje