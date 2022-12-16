COAS tasks Cadets to imbibe core values of military

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has charged cadets to imbibe the core values of the military in order to progress in their chosen career.

The COAS gave the charge during a dinner for

Direct Short Service Course 26 Army, and Direct Regular Course 30 of the Nigerian Airforce, on Thursday in Kaduna.’

Yahaya explained that the core values of the military include perseverance, truthfulness, loyalty, courage, respect and integrity, among others.

“When the cadets have all these basic rudiments inside them, and molded to survive anywhere, they can excel and reach the promise land.

“When they couple all the tenets alongside other core values of discipline, dedication and committment, then it is rest assured that they will achieve greatness and make glories for the country,” he said.

He also charged them to utilise the specialisations, skills and knowledge they acquired for the effective discharge of their duties when commissioned as officers in the respective services.

Yahaya said that the regimental dinner was a tradition in the military for senior officers to speak to the passing out cadets to mold them ahead of their commissioning.

He acknowledged the high standard and improved training of the NDA as reflected in the cadets who would be commissioned on Dec. 17.

The COAS urged the academy to sustain the tempo of mastery of weapon handling, mental alertness, tactical stamina among other basic battle rudiments.(NAN)