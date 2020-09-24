COAS tasks army education corps officers on professionalism

Share the news













) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday in Abuja, charged the Nigerian Army Education Corps Officers on professionalism and dedication in the discharge of their duties. Buratai gave the advice at the end of a four-day training workshop for the Officers, organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in conjunction with DEVTARG Ltd. COAS was represented by the Chief of Policy/Plans, Army, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun. He said that the workshop was to provide the participants with the new techniques and tools to invigorate professional leadership for effective management of Nigerian Army schools.

“Upon assumption of duty in July 2015, I have committed humongous resources in rebuilding infrastructure, upgrade of training facilities, improved funding of schools, training and re-training of teachers/instructors and enhanced welfare of personnel/staff. “These noble efforts were made among other objectives in repositioning the state of Nigerian Army Schools across the country, which is the essence of the workshop,” he said. He noted that the tenets of education was continuously evolving and ever changing, adding that the Nigerian Army Schools therefore, could not afford to lag behind as they must adapt to the changes. “It is therefore, my hope that the training you have received from the array of the experts/resource persons during the workshop on various aspects of your responsibilities to revamp the fallen standards in Army schools.

“Let me seize this opportunity to remind you that the responsibility of being a commandant/administrator with the destinies of our children and young people entrusted in you, is to train, shape, guide and mold them to become successful citizens. “This cannot and should not under any circumstance be quantified with material gains. “ Indeed it is a sacred responsibility and I strongly enjoin you all to embrace the unique opportunity you have been given to serve young men and women with sincerity of purpose and deep reflection.“ Buratai, however, urged the participants to utilise the knowledge acquired from the workshop for improved academic excellence, discipline and overall performance.

This, he said, would go a long way in the effective management of the schools as well as justifying the efforts and enormous resources spent in organising the workshop. The COAS also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous and invaluable support to the Nigerian Army. The Managing Director/CEO, DEVTARG Ltd., Mr Kalli Kori, said that the training was organised to help the Nigerian Army Education Corps with the modern techniques/tools in the discharge of their responsibilities. “I have no doubt that the training will go a long way in enabling the commandants/instructors with the requisite tools to manage their various schools effectively.

“It is expected that at the end of the training, the commandants will now know their roles as well as the brigade education officers and how to support their commandants in the management of their various schools, “he said. One of the participants, Major Yakubu Shuaibu, the Brigade Education Officer, Guards Brigade, Army, said the knowledge he gained from the training would go a long way in assisting him in the discharge of his responsibilities. “We have learnt how to run our various schools effectively as commandants, brigade education officers and administrators of Nigerian Army schools,“he said.(NAN)

Related