COAS supports Early Voting Bill for military, security personnel



By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-.Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has declared his support for the early voting bill introduced by the Senate for military and security personnel deployed during elections.

Oluyede expressed the support of the army for the bill at meeting with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC-Katsina state) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the job of the army on Election Day in collaboration with sister security agencies, was to create an enabling environment for Nigerians to exercise their franchise freely.

According to him, the army has been doing very well in support of the lead agency which is the Police and they have not had time to exercise their own franchise.

“The bill is actually long overdue, it is a laudable effort by the senator and we appreciate you; you have all our support for all the bills.

“As an army, we will support you as much as possible and for the programmes you have high noted, be sure we will be well represented,” he said.

The chief, however, urged the crafters of the legislation to put measures in place to avoid impersonation and to enhance communication among security agencies and other essential workers.

He commended the senator for all the support for the army and the legislative support

Earlier, Yar’Adua said that the aim of the visit was to solicit the support of the army for three bills currently under consideration in the National Assembly.

He said that the bills generally seek to strengthen the army forces and deepen its democratic participation in the country.

“The bills are, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Arm Forces Trust Fund Amendment Bill and the Arm Forces Act Repeal and Reenactment Bill.

“I am here basically to seek your support and the partnership in the passage of the bills,” he said.

The senator said that Electoral Act Amendment Bill was necessary to address the number of eligible Nigerians that are disenfranchised because of essential duties.

According to him, we have close to two million Nigerians who work on elections day from the military, INEC staff, Ad hoc staff, NYSC corps members, security agents, journalists and election observers.

Yar’Adua recalled that during the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Army deployed 95 per cent of its personnel for election related security issues.

He said that together with the Department of State Security (DSS) the military deployed 93,495 personnel.

The lawmaker said that the police deployed 310,973 personnel, the NYSC deployed 200,000 corps members while the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) deployed 81,000 personnel.

He said the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) deployed 21,000 personnel, the Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCC) deployed 11,336 officers, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) deployed 350 operatives while National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) deployed 9,447 personnel.

Yar’Adua said that when the numbers are put together and added to the number of election observers, it would be enough the determine the outcome of an election.

He said that the wide disenfranchisement raised concerns given the declining voter turnout saying that in 2015, voter turn out was 4.7 per cent, in 2019 it dropped 34.7 per cent and in 2023, 27. 3 per cent.

“To allow early voting for military personnel , it is not only a matter of fairness, it is a necessary step to restore confidence, engage young Nigerians and uphold the principle that says those who defend our democracy should not be excluded from it.

“I wish to encourage the Nigerian Army to collaborate with INEC in identifying eligible personnel to vote,” he said.

On his part, the Coordinator, Centre for Legislative Engagement, YIAGA-Africa, Dr Sam Ogwuche said that the bill was apt and timely.

He said that election is the hallmark of democracy and all Nigerians should be able to vote as it is a civic responsibility.

He said that YIAGA-Africa and many other stakeholders at the forefront of canvassing for increased citizen participation were in support of the bill. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)