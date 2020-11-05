COAS Shooters beat Delta Force 34-25 at Prudent Energy Handball League

She ensured her team built a huge wall to restrain their opponents and limit them to fewer goals.

Ten minutes to the end of the game, Delta Force goalkeeper Rockson Eneziakpo was awarded a red card.

She had moved away from the nine metres arc to thwart a goalscoring opportunity, only to collide with an opponent.

As expected, Shooters snatched victory and Samuel is optimistic her team will compete favourably for the trophy.

“I keep encouraging my players on the need to be focused and for us to continue winning. Even if we are down in points, I try to encourage them not to relent.