COAS reiterates commitment to service

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reiterated the army’s commitment to building a professional army that can guarantee security.

Yahaya stated this while declaring open the combined directorate of army physical training officers’ conference and maiden seminar held at the Army School of Physical Training on Monday in Zaria.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo, the Director, Training Army Headquarters.

He said the conference as apt and a proof that the directorate of Army Physical Training would reposition itself to meet contemporary challenges of the army.

He said the innovative steps taken by the directorate was in line with his vision to build a professional army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in the defence of the country.

He expressed delight that the directorate had significant number of personnel in joint operations such as operation Hadin Kai and other internal security operations across the country.

He urged all tactical level commanders and other participants to make the most use of the interactive sessions in view of efforts at repositioning the army.

Yahaya assured that the army is not only conceptually sound but also physically sound to pursue criminal elements wherever they are.

The COAS appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s relentless support to the army as well as the defence minister and chief of defence staff for their continue support.

Yahaya also appreciate the untiring support for the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, in his address, the Director, Army Physical Training, Brig.-Gen. Adeolu Fawole, said that in spite the COVID-19 pandemic, giant strides had been recorded in the area of sports.

He assured the public that the directorate would continue to mobilise talented sportsmen in the army for future exploits and and provide improved fitness training for operational readiness.

Fawole requested for the provision of water, road, electricity and perimetre fence at the new headquarters complex for effective service delivery.

He said officers and soldiers of the physical training would be grateful as you graciously assist through approval for these next stages of the construction.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...