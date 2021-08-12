COAS reaffirms commitment to repositioning Nigerian army for efficiency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Army to conduct efficient operations in tackling current security challenges.

Yahaya gave the assurance in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The army chief spoke at the second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar in Kaduna.

He said the army would be better positioned to deal decisively with all adversaries behind the threats to internal security of the country, with effective training and retraining of officers and soldiers.

Yahaya stated that training would improve the capacity of Nigerian army to checkmate the security challenges currently bedeviling the country.

The COAS also assured that mechanisms were already in motion to reinvigorate training and to effectively plan and conduct operations, drawing lessons from previous operations.

He charged General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Brigade Commanders to devise multidimensional, multidisciplinary and multifaceted approaches to defeat all adversaries and challenges.

Yahaya urged the senior officers to make utmost use of the opportunities offered by the seminar.

The GOC 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj.-Gen Kabiru Mukhtar, noted that the seminar was a clear indication of the premium placed on quality leadership in the Nigerian army by the COAS.

Mukhtar noted that contemporary threats and the operating environment demanded innovative leadership and competence from commanders.

According to him, operations under 1 Division have yielded remarkable successes leading to a marked decline in security incidents in its Area of Responsibility (AoR).

He attributed the achievements to the concerted efforts of the troops and sister security agencies, under the guidance of the chief of army staff.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai, delivered the keynote address, while former Director Defence Information, retired Maj.-Gen. Chris Olukolade, among others attended the event. (NAN)

