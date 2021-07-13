COAS promotes army private for displaying professionalism –Nwachukwu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has granted automatic promotion to 19NA/782148 Pte Jamilu Mohammed, for display of professionalism in military skills at the regimental Quarter Guard.

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Monday, that the promotion was in line with one of the pillars of the COAS’ command philosophy of professionalism.

Nwachukwu said the promotion came as a result of the professional military skills displayed by the soldier at a regimental Quarter Guard during COAS’ operational visit to the Command Engineering Depot (CED), Kaduna.

Decorating Mohammed with his new badge of rank, the COAS said the soldier, who was the Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant, had performed his duty far above expectation.

The promotion, according to him, was a reward for outstanding performance as an Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant aimed at spurring others to always display a high sense of professionalism in whatever task they were assigned to perform.

He added that the act would not only improve the system, but also guarantee success in military operations.

The COAS, who was at the CED to inspect the facilities with a view to enhancing the productive capacity of the center, said he was impressed with the research and developmental efforts of the engineers.

He identified as one of his cardinal focus the prioritization of training, capacity building and professionalism amongst Nigerian Army personnel.

Lt.-Gen Yahaya also reaffirmed his commitment to promoting cooperation and synergy with other security agencies in defence of the country, while expressing his satisfaction with the level of work at the depot.

The COAS urged the CED Commander to seek further collaboration with relevant experts, to quicken delivery rates, as the equipment were urgently required at the theatre of operations. (NAN)

