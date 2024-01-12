COAS pledges to utilize expertise, experience of retired senior officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has said that the Nigerian Army (NA) would continue to consult retired senior officers of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) even after disengagement from active service, in order to tap from their wealth of experience and expertise in financial management and budgeting for the NA.

The COAS made the declaration in his Goodwill message at the Regimental Dinner Night organized in honour of former Chiefs of Army Accounts and Budget, as well as other retired senior officers of the NAFC held at the Arakan Barracks, Apapa, Lagos on Thursday 11 January 2024.

Speaking further, the COAS appreciated the retiring officers for their courage, financial prudence and investment management while in service. He appreciated them for having served the NA and the nation meritoriously for over 3 decades.

“It is on record that the officers we are celebrating this evening displayed unmatched courage and valour, both in their primary role as finance officers and secondary role, when in some situations, they have had to pick up arms and fight to defend our national interest”, Gen Lagbaja added.

While appreciating the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision for the nation, the COAS reiterated the Federal Government’s efforts at implementing some stringent financial measures to curb impropriety and wastage in a bid to revamp the country’s economy, emphasizing that the NA must key in into these measures.

Admonishing officers of the Corps to efficiently and prudently manage NA’s limited resources, Gen Lagbaja pointed out, that in a time like this, all finance officers are to advise their commanders on financial best practices in a manner that will not undermine the Service.

The Army Chief explained that Regimental Dinner Night and Pulling Out parades are part of the NA’s age-long traditions designed to show appreciation to veterans as they disengage from service, harping that such ceremonies serve as a morale booster to those still in service and give hope to soon-to-be retirees.

He commended the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army) Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo for organizing the memorable event to celebrate the retired senior officers.

The COAS promised to continue to support the NAFC and other Corps of the NA in line with his Command Philosophy to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

He thanked the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support to the NA. The COAS pledged that the NA will remain dedicated and committed to its constitutional responsibilities and is poised to support Mr President’s aspirations to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Highpoint of the Regimental Dinner Night was a loyal toast to the President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

