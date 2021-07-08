COAS pledges to accord necessary attention to personnel wounded in action 

The Chief of Army , Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, pledged to accord necessary attention to soldiers wounded in action.


Yahaya gave the assurance during his maiden to the 44 Army Reference Hospital on Thursday in  Kaduna.


He explained that he was in the hospital to see, appreciate and relate with the wounded soldiers, particularly those that various degrees of injuries in the North East and other theatres of operation.


The Army Chief, who assured them of Army’s commitment to give them the best of treatment, expressed delight over their high in spite of their injuries.


He commended the management of the hospital for the treatment accorded the wounded personnel.


Yahaya pointed out that Army would also offer advance treatment to those who required it.


He also assured troops in the front line of all necessary support to win the war against all forms of insecurity in the country.(NAN)

