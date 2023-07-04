COAS pledges priority to welfare of Army veterans

By Suleiman Shehu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has pledged to give priority to the welfare of Army veterans in the country.

Lagbaja, represented by Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, made the commitment on Tuesday in Ibadan during a programme tagged, “Veteran Happy Hour”, organised to honour the retirees as part of activities marking the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The COAS called on them to support the Army by discreetly providing actionable intelligence to enhance the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities.

He said they should always consider themselves as part and parcel of the Nigerian Army, and support efforts in tackling violent crimes.

In his remarks, National Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, appreciated the COAS for recognising the Army veterans and carrying them along in the 2023 NADCEL.

Jubril said this would give them the opportunity to interact with serving officers on ways to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said that even though they were retired, the veterans were very much relevant and could contribute meaningfully in tackling security challenges in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Director Veteran Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Albert Lebo, said the department has been interfacing with relevant ministries to ensure that issues affecting Army veterans were addressed adequately.

Lebo assured them that things would be better soon under the present administration, adding that former President Muhammadu Buhari did his best for the Army veterans.

There were cultural displays and presentation of gifts to the veterans during the occasion.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

