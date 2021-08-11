COAS pledges more action to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff [COAS], Lt. Gen. Faruq Yahaya has assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to work with other security agencies to overcome the security threats bedeviling the country.

The COAS stated this when he paid a courtesy call on Kaduna State Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Wednesday at the Government House, Kaduna.

He said they were in Kaduna for a seminar organized by the Army Headquarters for senior military officers aimed at developing new strategies to confront the security challenges.

Yahaya applauded the support and cooperation of the Kaduna State Government to the various military operations going on in the state.

“I will like to particularly appreciate His Excellency, Executive Governor of Kaduna State and the Kaduna State Government for the support and cooperation we enjoy from him and from his government,” he added.

In her remarks, Balarabe thanked the Nigerian Army for the ongoing efforts to tackle banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The acting governor appealed for the deployment of more troops to strengthen ongoing operations, in order to have a secure state.

She particularly requested for the deployment of more troops to Southern Kaduna, including Kaduna-Kachia road, as well as the Birnin Gwari axis.

”The situation is overwhelming in those areas and a source of concern,’’ she told the Army chief, adding that the military presence would make people to feel safe and secure, and encourage them to do their businesses.

She also appealed for the setting up of a Forward Operating Base around Rigachikun, along Kaduna-Zaria road, which had come under heavy attack recently.

The acting governor observed that the presence of troops along the Kaduna-Abuja highway had helped to check attacks on communities and motorists.(NAN)

