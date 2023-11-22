COAS pays condolence visit to Mama Dorathy Chris Alli, pledges support to family

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has paid a condolence visit to Mrs Dorothy Chris Alli, widow of the Late former Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Chris Alli at his Osborne Foreshore Estate residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Gen Lagbaja, who was accompanied by some top brass of the Nigerian Army, paid the visit today Wednesday 22 November 2023, to commiserate with the widow of the deceased Army Chief who was also one time National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), as well as other members of the family.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS described the demise of Gen Alli as shocking and a colossal loss, not only to the Nigerian Army, but also to the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large.

He extolled the virtues of the late former COAS, describing him as an astute, forthright and visionary military leader, whose significant contributions to the development of the Nigerian Army and the defence of the nation, will remain undiluted in the institutional memory of the Nigerian Army.

He disclosed, that the Nigerian Army will work hand in gloves with the family of the deceased to accord him a befitting burial.

Gen Lagbaja assured the family of the Nigerian Army’s support, whenever the need arises.

Responding on behalf of the family of the Late COAS, Captain Shuaibu Salawana rtd expressed appreciation to the COAS and the entire Nigerian Army for the timely condolence visit and concerns for the deceased’s family.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of a bouquet of flowers to the widow and signing of the condolence register in honour of the late COAS.

Recall that Maj Gen Mohammed Chris Alli, a former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, passed in the early hours of Sunday 19 November 2023, after a brief illness at the Military Hospital Lagos.

All Nigerian Army formations and units across the country are currently on a three day mourning of the late Army Chief by hoisting the Nigerian Army flag in half-mast and wearing a blackband.

