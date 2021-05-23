The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has condoled with Nigerian over plane crash which claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, senior other military officers, pilots and crew on Friday.

AANI’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its President, former IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) CFR mni.



MD Abubakar said, “On behalf of the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of the National Institute(AANI), I wish to console the families the late Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and senior other military officers, pilots and crew that died in the plane crash yesterday.

“I would like to console the President, the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians over this national tragedy.

“I urge the Armed Forces of Nigeria to take heart. May Allah grant from their souls eternal rest to give the family the courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amen.”

