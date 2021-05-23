COAS, others: AANI condoles with Nigerians

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has condoled with Nigerian over plane crash which claimed the of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Ibrahim Attahiru, senior other military officers, pilots and crew Friday.

AANI’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its President, former (rtd) CFR mni.


said, “ behalf of the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of the National Institute(AANI), I wish to console the the late Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Ibrahim Attahiru and senior other military officers, pilots and crew that died in the plane crash yesterday.

“I would like to console the President, the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians over this national tragedy.

“I urge the Armed Forces of Nigeria to take heart. May Allah from their souls eternal rest to give the family the courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amen.”

