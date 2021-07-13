COAS meets Gov. Bello, pledges support to fight insecurity, banditry

The Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has pledged to collaborate with Kogi State Government in fighting insecurity and banditry in the state.

Amao made this known on Monday in Abuja when Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi paid him a visit.

He assured Bello that going by the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Air Force would collaborate to root out bandits in any part of the state and across Nigeria.

He described the leadership of the governor in the state as exceptional.

“Well, we know the challenges we are facing at the moment but let me assure you that the President has given us his mandate to clear bandits wherever they are in this country.

“We will work with you as quickly as possible to sustain security of the lives and property of the people of Kogi.

“So, let me assure you that we are ready to root out bandits except they decide to leave the Nigerian soil,” said.

While presenting memorabilia to the governor, the chief of the air staff stated that the gift was in recognition of the governor’s exceptional leadership which he was providing for his people.

Earlier, Bello said his visit to the air chief was to personally condole with him, the Nigerian air force and the entire military over the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Senior officers and pilots of the air force.

The governor commended Amao for the effort of the Nigerian air force in air operations against Boko Haram and bandits in the troubled regions in Nigeria.

He noted that without major cooperation of the Nigerian air force, the successes against insecurity in Nigeria would remain minimal, pointing out that the air operations were yielding results.

While congratulating Amao, the governor stated that attaining his current position and rank in the military service was as a result of his outstanding service and exceptional career discipline over the years.

He assured the Air Force chief of his administration’s commitment and cooperation with the force and other security agencies in fighting insecurity in Kogi. (NAN)

