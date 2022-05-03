COAS lays foundation for proposed Army Forward Operation Base in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has performed the ground breaking for the Proposed Nigerian Army Forward Operation Base in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

Yahaya, was in Sokoto on Tuesday as part of his official visit to evaluate the successes of various operations in troubled areas of North-East and North-Western parts of the country.

According to him, the Army Forward Operation Base is to provide more strategy aimed at ensuring a lasting peace in the troubled areas of Sokoto, Zamfara and other neighboring states.

“Today as you are witnessing, we have performed this very important function in continuation of our various operations toward ensuring a lasting and sustainable peace in the country.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the security operatives are always on the alert and very much committed to defeat the unscrupulous elements troubling our country.

“We have the full support and guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari to end terrorism and criminalities in Nigeria,” he said.

The COAS thereafter, visited the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the area and celebrated Sallah with the personnel.

Addressing the troops, Yahaya appreciated the security operatives in Isa for their commitment to protecting the territory.

“I am highly elated by your performance that brought restoration of peace to the troubled area.

“Therefore, you should not relent on your oars till we defeat these unscrupulous elements troubling the country.

“My Sallah gift from all of you is to defeat those terrorists, kidnappers, insurgents and bring their weapons to me,” he said.

He stressed that on their part, they would do everything possible in providing them all necessary support and logistics to enable them effectively discharge their duties.

Earlier the COAS paid a Sallah homage to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the Government House and Sultan Palace respectively.

He thanked Tambuwal for his support on logistics on and also for providing land for them at Isa to build an army barracks.

Speaking, the governor informed the COAS that all the security agencies in the state were doing very well toward addressing its security challenges.

“As a government, we will continue to ensure whatever our security services require s fully taken care of,” he said.

At the Sultan’s palace, Yahaya appreciated the Sultan for his guidance to and prayers for the Nigerian army and solicited for his sustained fatherly role.

The Sultan commended the Nigerian army’s effort toward addressing the security situation in the entire country.

He expressed appreciated for the proposed Nigeria Army Forward Operation Base, saying that such commitment would surely improve the security situation across the troubled areas. (NAN)

