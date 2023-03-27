COAS lauds personnel for professional conduct during polls

By George Odok

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their show of professionalism during the just-concluded general elections.

Hahaha said that the performance of the army contributed to the peaceful conduct of the polls.

He spoke on Monday during the First Quarter of 2023 Veterans Affairs Seminar/Workshop holding in Calabar.

The theme of the workshop is, “Institutionalising Nigerian Army veterans wealth of experience as a force multiplier in military training and operations”.

The COAS, represented by the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, said that the contributions of the Nigerian Army during the polls helped the electorate to exercise their franchise without fear.

He gave the assurance that the organisation would continue to remain neutral during any electioneering in the country.

He said that the veteran’s seminar and workshop had leveraged the achievements of the previous seminars to enhance national unity.

Yahaya said that the workshop was organised for retired army personnel and serving personnel who were close to retirement.

According to him, the importance of the Nigerian Army veterans in nation building and security provision was the reason for the sustenance of the workshop.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade,

said that the workshop was also organised to give the participants a sense of belonging and prepare them for the life after retirement.

Chinade said that the units under the division had continued to maintain high level of professionalism.

He urged the participants to make best use of the seminar, saying that officers and men in the division would continue to dominate threat areas to ensure peace and unity.

The Special Guest of Honour at the seminar, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, hailed the Nigerian Army for its professional role during the polls in the state.

Ayade, represented by Deputy Gov. Ivara Esu, also lauded the army for initiating the forum with veterans of the service. (NAN)