COAS lauds NIGCOMSAT on operational efficiency

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd has been commended for its capacity in providing satellite services for the Armed Forces and the Nigerian Army in particular.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, made the commendation when he received the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Engr.Tukur Mohammed Lawal who paid him a courtesy call in his office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

General Lagbaja in company of top Military brass said the Nigerian Army was conscious of the Nigerian facility and would collaborate with NIGCOMSAT Ltd as it prepares the launch of a second communications satellite otherwise known as NigComSat-2.

He requested the inclusion of the Army personnel in the design of the second satellite and also the training of the Army in the Command and Control of the communications satellite for security purpose.

Earlier on, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Engr.Tukur Mohammed Lawal, expressed optimism on the collaboration between the Nigeria Army and NIGCOMSAT Ltd, stating that the Nigeria Army remains the‘pride of the nation’.

The Managing Director extolled the exploit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen.Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, as one of the finest soldier in the country.

He expressed optimism on the collaboration between the Nigerian Army and NIGCOMSAT Ltd, adding that it would be of immense benefit for the country.

The Nigerian Army and NIGCOMSAT Ltd agreed to form a committee with the view to signing an MoU to facilitate the collaboration.

