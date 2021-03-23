The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom for the level of security and peaceful co-existence in the state.Attahiru, during a courtesy call on the governor in Uyo on Tuesday, said the governor’s efforts in making Akwa Ibom safe was a reflection of his priorities in making the state investment-friendly.The army chief also congratulated Emmanuel for securing approval of a new Oil and Gas Free Zone in Akwa Ibom.Attahiru said he was in the state to participate in the “First Commanding Officers” workshop 2021 underway in Uyo from March 22 to 26.He said the state’s oil free zone was the biggest in West Africa and when completed, it would boost the economy of the state and the country at large.“

The governor is unrelenting in his support to 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army; he has renovated 14 blocks of 168 buildings at Ibagwa Barracks.“I have visited the place to carry out an inspection visit to see how far we have gone,” Attahiru added.He also appreciated the governor for the support to the army at Mbioporo-Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.Responding, Emmanuel expressed the gratitude of the people and government of the state for the collaboration of the Nigerian Army through the Joint Task Force (JTF).He pledged his administration’s continuous support for their operations in the state.\

“You have contributed a lot of men into the JTF and really assisted us in these areas.“I believe we can sit down and discuss, take actions and then see how we can secure life and property within our own community.

“We need a whole lot of intelligence from the military to track down people who foment trouble mainly from communities that are close to interstate and international borders.“It will also serve as deterrent to others in future,” Emmanuel added.The governor noted that the excitement that greeted the appointment of the COAS was indicative of the confidence and high expectations Nigerians reposed in him. (NAN)

