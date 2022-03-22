COAS kickstarts senior command leadership seminar in Jos

….Says Army striving to meet security expectations of Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has stated that the Nigerian Army will continue to strive to meet the security expectations of all Nigerians by providing a safe and secure environment for socio economic development of the nation.

The COAS stated this Tuesday while declaring open, the Senior Command and Leadership Seminar organised by Department of Army Training at the Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army, Jos.

The 3-day seminar was organised for incumbent and potential General Officers Commanding (GOC) as well as Brigade Commanders of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS, who observed that the kinetic efforts of troops across theatres of operations are yielding tremendous results, however pointed out, that with the transcension of conflicts beyond the traditional warfare to cyber and media warfares, there is the need to equally invest efforts in imbuing senior leadership of the Army with requisite skills to manage the complexities of the non-kinetic dimension of operations.

He charged commanders to actively engage other stakeholders in the society and strengthen synergy with sister services and security agencies to achieve the common goal of securing the country.

Gen Yahaya expressed appreciation to the Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his untiring support and strategic guidance to the Nigerian Army in the efforts to execute its constitutional roles.

Welcoming the participants to the event, the GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, expressed optimism that the seminar would afford participants the opportunity to build on their individual capacities and contribute meaningfully towards the enhancement of Nigerian Army operations.

The Chief of Training (Army) Maj Gen Abdulsalam Ibrahim, while addressing the participants, noted that the non-kinetic line of operations is essential in tackling contemporary security challenges, adding that it is currently being reviewed to provide the Nigerian Army with the impetus needed to meet its constitutional mandate.

In another development, the COAS today commissioned Transit Accommodation and Officers’ Mess facilities undertaken by GOC 3 Division Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos.

According to the GOC, the completed projects will serve to alleviate the dearth of accommodation and provide recreational opportunities for personnel in the Cantonment.

