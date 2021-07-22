COAS issues official vehicles to Regimental Sergeant Majors

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant Faruk Yahaya is walking his talk, as he continues empowering Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of the Nigerian Army enhance their performance.

Yahaya handed over keys and official documents of a brand new Toyota Hilux the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of Headquarters 7 , Master Warrant Officer Mohammed Babayo, during an operational visit the on Wednesday, 21 July, 2021.

The COAS stated that the move is aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the of an RSM, whom he described as the custodian of Nigerian Army customs, ethics and traditions.

He also said RSMs in the Nigerian Army and the globally, play pivotal role in refining, grooming, and putting the regimental lives of officers and soldiers in , when freshly deployed the , on passing-out from their respective training institutions.

Yahaya further disclosed that it is paramount to provide them with requisite logistics to enhance their confidence and competence in order to reinvigorate and empower them for their role as a bridge between the Commanders and the soldiers in the hierachy of the NA.

He disclosed that he will ensure the construction of tied-down accommodation for the RSMs, as well as renovate existing dilapidated structures in Army Barracks to demonstrate his commitment in this regard.

It will be recalled that the COAS had earlier presented two Hilux to Army Headquarters and Army Headquarters Garrison RSMs, during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 in Abuja.

