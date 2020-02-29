COAS inspects projects in 9 Brigade Ikeja, NAFRC Oshodi

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai was on operational visit to 9 Brigade Ikeja Lagos on Friday the 28th of February 2020. He used the opportunity to inspect completed and ongoing projects at the Cantonment,acting Spokesman of Nigerian Army Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement.

The projects he inspected include the recently completed Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots’ Accommodation, the renovated two storey buildings consisting of 49 rooms each popularly known as officers’ transit accommodation and the ongoing remodeling of the Cantonment’s Officers’ Mess.

The COAS also paid a visit to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre at Oshodi, Lagos where he was formally briefed by the Commandant AVM KG Lar on the state of training, welfare and infrastructural development at the center. He used the opportunity to Commend and appreciate the efforts of the COAS for building of Command Day Secondary School and his intervention in Army Children School at NAFRC Oshodi.

Gen Buratai was connducted round the Centre where he inspected completed works at the Command Day Sec School, trainees’ living accommodation and Army Command Children school among others.