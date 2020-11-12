COAS inspects ongoing construction of 117 housing units in Kano

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of 117 units of accommodations for officers at 73 Battalion, Janguza in Kano.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai inspected the ongoing project at 73 Battalion, Janguza in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of the state.

Buratai was conducted round the project by Maj. Ganiyu Akuredu, Commanding officer, 3-Brigade Maintenance Group (BMO).