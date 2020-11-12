COAS inspects ongoing construction of 117 housing units in Kano

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of 117 units of accommodations for officers at 73 Battalion, Janguza in Kano.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai inspected the ongoing project at 73 Battalion, Janguza in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of the state.
Buratai was conducted round the project by Maj. Ganiyu Akuredu, Commanding officer, 3-Brigade Maintenance Group (BMO).
During the inspection, Akuredu said the project comprised 72 units of seven blocks for the rank and file.
Akuredu said that 30 housing units of one semi-attached bedrooms were being constructed for officers as transit accommodations, while 15 houses were for officers residing at location.
He listed other projects to include: Parameter fencing of the barracks to enhance security, saying that the projects were part of Burata’s commitment towards improving the welfare of personnel and repositioning the army. (NAN)
