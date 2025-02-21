COAS inaugurates soldiers’  accommodation, command sec. sch. in Kaduna 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt..-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday, inaugurated the newly constructed 17 blocks of soldiers’ accomodation at the Jaji Military

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt..-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday, inaugurated the newly constructed 17 blocks of soldiers’ accomodation at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna.

The COAS also inaugurated three blocks of soldiers’ accommodation and the Infantry Model Command Day Secondary School at the cantonment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the three blocks accomodation, which housed 30 flats was named after the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taureed Lagbaja, while the 17 blocks housing 170 flats was named after Oluyede.

In his address, Oluyede, said the projects were conceptualised with work commencing during his tenure as the Commander, Infantry Corps.

He recalled that as the then Corps Commander, he strongly pushed for the initiation of the projects.

According to Oluyede, that was sequel to the realisation that there were existing gaps in the quality of secondary school education delivered to children and acute shortage of accommodation for the troops within the Jaji military cantonment.

As the present COAS, Oluyede said, he embraced the same ethos in his quest for the best in terms of welfare for soldiers nationwide.

He said that the Infantry Model Command Day Secondary School, which was a beautiful edifice would also be staffed with the best of teachers and other administrative staff.

The Army Chief said the goal was to give children in the barracks the best education and place them in a favourable position to compete with their contemporaries in public and private schools both home and abroad.

Oluyede disclosed that the laudable initiative would not end in Jaji, emphasising that similar initiatives would be replicated nationwide in identified areas of need.

“As I speak, the final equipping of the newly constructed Command Children School in Daura Katsina is ongoing while renovation works are being carried out in similar institutions nationwide,”he said.

The COAS stated that all the initiatives were all part of his grand plan for the improved welfare of the troops and their families.

“This is because I recognise that the standard of welfare of our personnel and their families is crucial to our force readiness.

“This informed the ‘Soldier First Culture’ as one of the strategic objectives of my Command Philosophy.

“In that wise, the inuguration of these blocks of accommodation today will indeed go a long way in providing the much-needed relief in the Jaji community,” Oluyede said .

He, however, urged all the beneficiaries to take proper care of the spaces, while restating his commitment to continuing to do more to give the soldiers a befitting quality of life in the barracks.

Oluyede assured the soldiers that the Nigerian Army under his watch wad also focusing on the post-service housing needs of personnel.

This is by rapidly expanding the ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Programme’ otherwise known as AHOOAS.

“All soldiers of the Nigerian Army should therefore be rest assured that under my leadership, their welfare will be my priority,”he stated.

Speaking on the ongoing unslaught against adversaries, Oluyede said the commitment of soldiers was yielding results.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his tireless support and continuous guidance, while restating the Nigerian Army’s unwavering allegiance.

Earlier, the Infantry Corps Commander (ICC), Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, said the event marked a significant milestone in the commitment to enhancing the welfare of personnel and their families.

He also said that it reflectef the unwavering dedication of the corps’s leadership to building upon the achievements of predecessors.

Ibrahim emphasised that the focus of the COAS’s command philosophy wad clear.

According to him, it is to consolidate the successes of past leaders and to bequeath a well-motivated and combat-ready force.

He said that such a force must be capable of fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

Central to the vision, Ibrahim said, was the recognition that the welfare of soldiers and their families was paramount.

“It is this philosophy that has driven the conception and execution of vital projects that are aimed at addressing the pressing needs of our troops.

“The completion of the first phase of 17 blocks of flats at the newly renamed Lt.- Gen. OO Oluyede Barracks in Old Kafanchan Barracks will directly addresses the accommodation challenges faced by our soldiers and their families.

“This is by providing them with a secure and comfortable living environment”he said.

According to him, the ability of the soldiers to perform their duties effectively is significantly enhanced when their families are well-cared for and supported.

Ibrahim, therefore, said the project was a testament to their commitment towards ensuring that the personnel focused on their vital roles in safeguarding the nation.

Speaking about the secondary school, the corps commander said the institution was not just a building, but a beacon of hope for the education of barrack children.

“By investing in their future, we are nurturing the next generation of leaders who will carry forward the values of service, sacrifice, and patriotism.

“Education is the foundation upon which we build a prosperous and secure nation.

“This school will play a pivotal role in shaping the minds of our youths and potential leaders of our great nation,”he said.

Ibrahim thanked the wives of soldiers and the families who stood steadfastly behind them in maintaining the home front, thereby allowing soldiers to perform their duties with dedication and selflessness.

He urged the teachers and students of the school to embrace their roles as beacons of hope for the nation.