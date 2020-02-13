COAS inaugurates residential apartments for officers at Ikeja Cantonment

The residential apartments inaugurated by COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inaugurated a seven unit of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) quarters at the Ikeja Army Cantonment in Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Maj. Clement Abiade, said this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Blocks of flat inaugurated by the COAS

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, reiterated his commitment to providing decent and furnished accommodation for personnel.

He said the blocks of flats would ameliorate the acute shortage of accommodation for troops.

The COAS said that the project which was embarked on by the Nigerian Army Special Projects Department, was supervised by the 45 Engineers Brigade. (NAN)

MJO/FAA/MZA

==========

Edited by Folasade Adeniran/Maharazu Ahmed

Pictures of residential apartments inaugurated by COAS at Ikeja Army Cantonment in Lagos.