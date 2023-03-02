COAS inaugurates projects in 3 Bauchi communities

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated some Civil-Military Cooperation projects in three communities in Bauchi Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

The communities are Busala, Gakal and Nyamrat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated included a newly constructed primary healthcare centre and medical equipment donated to Busala community.

Other projects were a newly constructed block of two classrooms, office and store room, exercise books, uniforms and sports items donated to Gakal and Nyamrat communities.

The COAS, while inaugurating them on Wednesday in Bauchi, said they were part of his special intervention Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects.

Yahaya, represented by Maj.-Gen. Mohammmed Ahmed, Commander, Armoured Corps, Bauchi, said that the civil-military cooperation scheme was initiated to provide support for communities of serving senior army officers who through dedication to duty had risen to the enviable rank of Major-General.

“The projects are intended to complement basic services, amenities and infrastructure and to bring succour to benefiting communities, “ the COAS said.

He noted that some of the projects executed so far included the construction and rehabilitation of hospitals, schools and community centres, the sinking of boreholes to provide potable water and the construction of access roads.

The COAS used the opportunity to appeal to traditional rulers to galvanise support for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the fight against security threats.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, who is in charge of Directorate of Civil-Military Affairs (DCMA), disclosed that the projects were executed in honour of Maj.-Gen. Garba Audu of the Army Headquarters who hailed from the area.

He said that the construction of the health centre and classrooms was solely conceived by the executor and the people of the communities, after a thorough needs assessment.

Maj.-Gen. Audu, who hails from the area, expressed appreciation to the COAS for the gesture,.

He said it would go a long way in providing good health care and effective education for his people.

He urged the community members to make good use of the facilities. (NAN)