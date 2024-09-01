COAS inaugurates operational training, welfare projects in Enugu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated four projects meant to enhance operational training and welfare of troops in Enugu State.

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated four projects meant to enhance operational training and welfare of troops in Enugu State.

One of the projects inaugurated was the Lt.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja Swimming Pool Complex.

Also inaugurated were renovated four blocks of two-storey residential buildings at Abakpa Military Cantonment.

He also inaugurated a remodeled GOC Guest House in GRA.

The COAS also inaugurated a remodeled Senior Officers’ residence situated off Abakaliki Road.

Speaking after inaugurating the projects, Lagbaja said that they would enhance training and troop efficiency in amphibian operations.

According to him, the swimming pool especially will also act as a recreational facility, where one can come and spend time after work hours.

“The projects inaugurated are a demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s leadership resilience and stride to provide the best training facilities and accommodation for its troops and officers.

“However, I want to remind you that ‘to whom much is given; much is expected’.

“I want you to redouble all efforts in your duties.

“We will not stop in seeing that our troops and cherished personnel get the best in order to put in their best leading to exceptional results.

“I must commend the tenacity of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division.

“For seeing to the completion of the swimming pool complex after I initiated it about two years ago as the GOC here,” he said.

The COAS appealed to the cantonment community to take ownership of the projects.

“I charge the cantonment community to see to their judicious and protective use.

“The wave of renovations of blocks in the barrack is ongoing and it will touch all blocks.

“Please, if it has not got to your block, exercise patience,” he said.

The army chief also lauded the cantonment community for keeping “the environment clean and welcoming.”

He called on the wives of soldiers and officers to continue to support their spouses at the home front.

Earlier, the GOC 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, appreciated the COAS for initiating some of the inaugurated projects and providing the funding that led to their completion.

Dada said that the Division would upgrade and build capacity in its amphibian operations within its Area of Responsibility (AoR) with the swimming pool complex.

“We are grateful to the COAS concerning the funding and inauguration of benefiting accommodation for our families, soldiers and officers.

“As well as crowning it all with the Olympic standard – Lt.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja Swimming Pool Complex,” he said.

According to him, the Division will put the inaugurated facilities to judicious use, adding that each will be jealously protected and given optimal maintenance henceforth.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of keys to the newly inaugurated apartments to some soldiers; entertainment swimming; and presentation of a souvenir to the COAS. (NAN)