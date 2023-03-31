COAS inaugurates multiple projects in NDA, AFCSC  

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Thursday, inaugurated multiple projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

The projects inaugurated at the NDA included newly constructed

armoury/magazine, motor transport yard, and officers quarters.

Others were newly constructed Senior Non-comissioned Officers quarters, Corporal and below quarters, while project inaugurated at the AFCSC was the Department of Land Warfare Lt -Gen Farouk Yahaya Auditorium.

The projects at the NDA, were all environed at the 37 Demonstration Battalion.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration at the NDA, Yahaya explained that training institutions in the military had units for femonstration purpose.

“We have the 4 Demonstration Battalion in Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, the 211 Demonstration Battalion in Bauchi at the Nigerian Army Armoured School.

“We also have the 305 Demonstration Battalion at Kachia, Nigerian Army School of Artillery,” he explained.

He noted that it was usual for every training institution of the Nigerian Army to have Demonstration Units, that the units, were saddled with securing the institution and its environs because other personnel were in training.

He added that importantly, the Demonstration Battalions were created to demonstrate actions and activities, noting that everything about the military bothered on training.

The newly inaugurated Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya Auditorium at the AFCSC, Jaji Department of Land Warfare on Thursday in Kaduna.

He noted that training was in line with his philosophy of command, professionalism, administration and cooperation.

“Before one can become a professional, he must train, and to train you need instructors. This instructions comprised demonstration.

“For training to also go well, we need administration which included accomodation and other infrastructure, which is why we are making efforts in that respect,” he said.

The COAS also explained that the projects were to enable the Demonstration Battalion staff to be well accommodated and catered for to provide the arm of instructions needed in the NDA.

“The NDA is a premier training Institution, we passed through it as members of 37th Regular Course, including the Commandant,” the COAS said.

He commended the Commandant of the NDA for improving the standard and quality of training in the institution, while also acknowledging the efforts of other services to its development.

Farouk also commended the Commandant, AFCSC, for good leadership and piloting the affairs of the college to its present level and supervising the project from beginning to end.(NAN)