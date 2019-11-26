COAS inaugurates ATBU bridge, soldiers accommodation in Bauchi

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inaugurated the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and new accommodation for soldiers at School of Armoury Bauchi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the ATBU metal bridge linking the students’ hostels and the lecture halls collapsed killing three students and injuring several others during a downpour on Aug. 5.

He also inaugurated the new 10 block of 8 apartments at Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai Village in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Obienu Barracks in the State.

Buratai, represented by the Commandant School of Armour, Maj.-Gen. James Komolafe, said the construction of the bridge was part of the civil military cooperation efforts for host communities.

He said the army is very responsive in terms of improving education, welfare and security to the host Communities.

According to him, the bridge will last for over 50 years with maintenance, therefore, the wood on the bridge need to change after 10 years.

Earlier, Prof. Muhammed Abdulazeez, the Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi commended the army for committing its resources in the institution.

“We are mindful of the budgetary shortfalls in all arms of government and the army. We appreciate the level of your sacrifice in building this bridge.

“We will never forget the gesture of the army for that gigantic project so that no more deaths will occur in the institution,” he said.

On the accommodation of soldier, the COAS reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian Army for better performance and discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He said that the construction of the soldiers accommodation was another milestone in his drive to provide the needed welfare and good environment for the troops in order to meet the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Buratai challenged the soldiers to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities provided in the Mess and at the accommodation quarters. (NAN)