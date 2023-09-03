COAS in Yobe, extols troops for deconstructing insurgents’ enclave

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended troops for deconstructing terrorists’ enclave in Yobe state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday in Abuja.

He stated,”In continuation of his operational tour of the North East theatre of operations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja today Saturday 2 September 2023 arrived Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, where he was briefed by the Commander Sector 2, Maj Gen Lander Saraso, on the security situation in Yobe state and ongoing clearance operations code named “Operation Desert Sanity” to rid the Timbuktu Triangle of insurgents.

“The COAS was also briefed on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School by the Commandant, Brigadier General Wara Bello Idris.

“Addressing officers and soldiers of the Sector, the Army Chief extolled the troops for their service to the nation and the successes of the ongoing operations, which he said, has demystified and deconstructed the notorious Timbuktu Triangle which hitherto, was an enclave of the ISWAP/BH insurgents.”

Gen Lagbaja assured the troops that the challenges currently experienced in the sector will be given prompt and due attention.

He encouraged the troops to freely communicate their concerns through appropriate channels, guaranteeing that they will always be granted audience and accorded appropriate attention.

The COAS charged the troops to avoid distractions, but rather remain disciplined and focus on their mission.

Gen Lagbaja equally paid a visit to officers and soldiers who were wounded in action and are receiving medical attention at the Level ll Field hospital, Damaturu. While praying for their speedy recuperation, Gen Lagbaja reassured them of the Army Headquarters intervention in ensuring that they are given adequate medical attention, including medical evacuation for overseas treatment.

The COAS later proceeded on an inspection and assessment of the level of work at the new Army Barracks under construction in Damaturu.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

