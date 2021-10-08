COAS harps on discipline as bedrock of Nigerian Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has emphasized that discipline remains the bedrock of the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

The COAS made the assertion on Thursday when he visited the Nigerian Army School of Military Police (NASMP), the Nigerian Army School of Legal Services (NASLS) and the 11 Field Engineer Regiment (11 FER,) co-located at Basawa Barracks, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to the statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS also charged NA personnel to sustain synergy with their counterparts from the sister services and other security agencies during joint operations.

During his welcome address, the Commandant NASMP Brigadier General Mathias Oyinmiebi Erebulu appreciated the COAS for finding time in his busy schedule to visit the school and for the recent approval for the renovation of some blocks of accomodation in the barracks, following years of neglect and infrastructural decay.

He equally lauded the COAS for also approving the purchase of vehicles and a new 100KVA generator for the NASMP, Power Bikes for Military Police riders, construction of class rooms and kitchen for the NASLS, and the construction of boreholes, transit accomodation for officers, reconstruction of collapsed sewage tanks, erection of parameter fence for the barracks, amongst others.

Senior officers at the event were the Provost Marshall (Army) Maj Gen Robert Aiyenigba, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj Gen Kabiru Muktar, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence Brig Gen Danladi Salihu, Commandant Depot NA, Brig Gen Aminu Chinade, Commandant Nigerian Military School, Brig Gen Jonathan Aun, Director Army Physical Training Nigerian Army School of physical Training, Brig Gen Abdul Rahaman, Brig Gen Olawale Fawole, Commandant and Chief of Staff to COAS Brig Gen Aminu Umar, amongst others.

