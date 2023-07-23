COAS flags off Operation Hakorin Damisa, urges swift response to distress calls

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has formally flagged off the ongoing operations to quell the unfortunate herders/ farmers clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state. The operation, which was launched to mitigate the crisis in Mangu has progressively tackled the deteriorating security situation in the Local Government, restoring relative peace in the area.

Addressing the troops during the flag off, the Army Chief charged them to stamp out every form of security threat in the locality and on the Plateau in general.

He urged them to sustain swift and timely response to distress calls, adding that they should also make it a point of duty to feedback the community concerned.

This, he pointed out, will build the people’s confidence in the ongoing operations. He assured the troops that topmost in his philosophy of command is the provision of Sound Administration, which places premium on the welfare and wellbeing of personnel.

The COAS also held a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders in Mangu, where he averred that all stakeholders must show commitment to what he described as the “Mangu Peace project”, adding, that they and their families are the end beneficiaries when the locality and the state are peaceful.

While noting that for peace and security to be guaranteed, it is pertinent for the tripartite components of the People, Government and the Security agencies to be harmonious and cooperative in their dealings,

Gen Lagbaja admonished all stakeholders to rein in their children and wards, who foment chaos and bear illicit fire arms, as troops are mandated to neutralize anyone bearing such weapons.

He commiserated with every household who lost someone or property in the crisis, stressing that no amount of money is worth the life of any individual.

He directed the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, who also doubles as the Commander Operation Safe Haven to work speedily with the stakeholders in ensuring that lasting peace is restored, to facilitate the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their respective communities.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman Mangu Local Government Council, Mr Markus Artu expressed gratitude to the COAS and the troops for their swift intervention in tackling the upheaval.

He expressed hope, that with all hands on deck, enduring peace and stability will be attained in Mangu and the Plateau as a whole.

At the Town Hall meeting were the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Robert Sinjen, the Acting Provost Marshal (Army) Brig Gen A Garba, the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brig Gen Bobby Ughiagbe, traditional and religious leaders, Miskagham Mwaghavul Mangu, His Royal Highness Da John Hirse, Special Adviser on Security to Plateau state Governor, Brig Gen Gakji Shipi rtd, representatives of various bodies, including the physically challenged, Mangu Development Association and Miyetti Allah Mangu branch.

